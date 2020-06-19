KCCI says drug mafia active

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry today expressed concern at the growth of what it termed drug mafia in Kashmir and attempts to involve the youth of Kashmir in these activities.

According to a statement issued by KCCI spokesperson Sheikh Gowhar, Joint Secretary General, drug use had serious mental, physical, cultural and social consequences which, if not controlled, can have a catastrophic and traumatic impact on the entire society.

“We are pleased to note that the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, has for the first time seriously cracked down on notorious drug peddlers and made huge busts which include seizure of astronomical amount of cash and drugs.”

“A Special Narcotics Cell has reportedly been recently being constituted. We would urge the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to use the cash so seized for up-gradation of the drug de-addiction centres.”