KEA delegation calls on District Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad

A delegation of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) today called on District Commissioner (DC) Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the business delegation was headed by KEA Chairman Haji Mohammad Yaseen Khan. During the meeting various issues pertaining to socio-economic development, business revival and struggle of public transportation were throughly discussed.

Khan who also heads Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) in the meeting lauded the efforts put in by District Administration headed by DC Srinagar in containing the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

While referring to the transport sector Khan said, “following another lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus the transporters and other people who made a living from the transport sector in Kashmir are living in misery. Several government schemes for businesses in general and Transport sector in particular have been left mid way after sanctioning various schemes for them. Various funds for the transport sector have lapsed and as a result beneficiaries have been deprived. Concrete measures should be taken to clear the bottlenecks for the final disbursement of allocation”.

“The DC Srinagar assured us that our concerns would be taken care of for the betterment of the economic sector in the Valley”, Khan said.

Khan was flanked by many senior office bearers of Kashmir Economic Alliance which include Vice Chairman KEA Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo, Sr Vice President KTMF Manzoor Ah Bhat, General Secretary KTMF Bashir Ah Kongposh, Chief Advisor KTMF Khursheed Ah Shah, Publicity Secretary KEA Qazi Tauseef, Chairman Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association (KTWA) Shabir Ah Matt, General Secretary KTWA Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf & Vice Chairman KTWA Ab Qayoom Wani.