KEA urges Guv admin to look into demands of transporters

KEA chairman says JK bank an asset of people, calls for its safeguarding

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Mohammad Yaseen Khan Tuesday urged Governor Administration to look into the genuine demands put forward by the transporters of the state.

Khan, who also heads Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation(KTMF), said transport sector is in its worst ever phase and is already running in losses. “With the online system there are lot of problems in permit renewal, renewal of all documents of commercial vehicles. Also lack of staff in transport department is proving to be a hurdle for smooth functioning of transport sector in the state,” Khan said.

While extending his full support to the transport industry, Khan urged Governor Administration to look into the genuine demands of the ailing transport sector.

