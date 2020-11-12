Kelvinator range of home appliances launched in India

Kelvinator, a global name in home appliances has launched a wide range of consumer durables including air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and small domestic appliances in India. In a statement the company said that the products are available in both regular and premium ranges to cater to the needs of every consumer.

“True to the brand’s tagline “Ready for Anything”, Kelvinator appliances are designed for durability and reliability, two qualities highly desired and valued by Indian consumers. The products are designed bearing in mind the latest preferences and evolving usage patterns of Indian households,” the statement reads.

The new range of home appliances offers the discerning Indian customer unique and innovative features at affordable price points. The special offerings include, “Kelvinator Direct Cool – India’s first single-door fridge which comes with a front water dispenser, Premium side-by-side refrigerators with maximum storage capacity, ACs tested for 960 hours of non-stop cooling, Front-load washing machines with unique “Add Garment” feature- allows users to add garments in the middle of a wash cycle and 5-star semi-automatic washing machines–enables consumers to save on both energy and water consumption.” The company said that the Kelvinator appliances are available across the country through a robust pan-India distribution network of neighbourhood stores, large format stores and modern retail outlets.

Kelvinator appliances are marketed in India exclusively by Reliance Retail Limited.