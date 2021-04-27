Kia announces brand relaunch

Kia India has announced the relaunch of its brand in India with a focus on illuminating its transition from an automaker to a provider of advanced and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

According to a statement issued here, India is the first country outside South Korea – the home of Kia – where the brand relaunch is celebrated. “Kia India, which is wholly owned by Kia Corporation, introduces the company’s refashioned logo and brand slogan, “Movement that inspires,” it said.

During the brand showcase, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia India unveiled the refreshed Seltos with the new Kia logo. “Signalling the bold transition, the company name has changed from Kia Motors India to Kia India, dropping “Motors,” which symbolizes Kia becoming an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a long range of sustainable mobility solutions,” the statement reads.