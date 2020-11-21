Kishtwar DDC inspects Saffron Development Farm Berwar

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ashok Kumar Sharma today visited the Saffron Development Farm located at the outskirt of the Kishtwar town and took stock of the activities at the farm.

He was accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer, S K Bhagat, Saffron Development Officer, Amjed Hussain Malik besides other officials.

The CAO briefed that out of the total 217 kanal area stretching along the both sides of the Kishtwar- Paddar National highway, 160 kanal land was developed into a saffron cultivation farm between year 2011-14 under the National Saffron Mission.

“But due to the torrential rains in year 2014 followed by the incessant droughts in the years followed up, the crop was badly ruined, informed the CAO. He added that the department is once again trying its best to rejuvenate the park for the production of the saffron for which there is need for adequate staff.

The DDC said that the issue of additional staff would be taken up with the higher ups so that tangible results are achieved in near future. He directed Saffron Development Officer to identify some more suitable places for the establishment of new saffron farms and submit the action plan.

In this regard, Tehsildar Kishtwar was directed to work with the agriculture department for identification of suitable state land.