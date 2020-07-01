Kissan Credit Card mandatory for every farmer

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today appealed farmers, growers of the valley to get them-selves registered under Kisan Credit Card Scheme to avail benefits under it.

Elaborating the facilities being provided through this scheme, he said that this scheme aims to provide hassle free credit facilities for raising crops at effective rate of interest at 4 percent (subject to the terms and conditions if repaid within a year of borrowing).

He added that the scheme has been made mandatory for every farmer and no guarantee and no mortgage for KCC loan is required up to Rs.1.6 lacs.

The Director said that this scheme is designed to extend credit facilities for purchase of quality inputs and its timely subsequent use for maximizing the production and productivity of sown crops for economic empowerment of farmers.

Director requested all the farmers and growers for enrolment to contact nearby Chief Agriculture Officer, Zonal Agriculture Officer, Junior Agriculture Extension Officer, Agriculture Extension Assistants or any other field functionary of respective district at an earliest.

Andrabi said that in case of any query farmers or growers are requested to please feel free to contact any officer, official of the department on their mobile numbers, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Director Agriculture Kashmir 0194-2310675/ 9419008391/7889399102, Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhary, Joint Director Agriculture Kashmir (Extension) 9419104117, Amir ud Din Andrabi, Joint Director Agriculture Kashmir (Inputs) 9906662640, Dr. Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Agriculture (Central) Kashmir 9419309867, Arvind Kumar Baru Chief Agriculture Officer, Srinagar 9419195832, Mohd Qasim Ganie Chief Agriculture Officer, Pulwama 9419458960, Muzafer Hurra Chief Agriculture Officer, Kupwara 9622459771, Mohammad Yousuf Shah, Chief Agriculture Officer, Baramulla 9419063283, Gh. Mohammad Dhobi, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ganderbal 9697918511, Rafiq Ahmad Kukroo, Chief Agriculture Officer, Kulgam 9419032219, Farooq Ahmad Dandroo Chief Agriculture Officer, Bandipora 9419040056, Mohammad Iqbal Khan Chief Agriculture Officer, Anantnag 9419050568, Mohammad Syed Peer Chief Agriculture Officer, Shopian 7006950751, Mohammad ShafiKhar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Budgam 9858839577, Gh. Hassan Magray, Plant Protection Officer 9149602396, Wahid-ur-Rehman, Assistant Entomologist 7006922982.