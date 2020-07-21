'Kissan Pakhwada' concludes in Srinagar, Kupwara

The flagship fortnight programme ‘Kissan Pakhwada’ concluded on Tuesday even as Kisan Mela cum awareness camp was held at Lalmandi here.

Dr Hina Bhat, Chairperson, KVIB inaugurated the mela in presence of Director Horticulture Kashmir and Director Agriculture Kashmir.

The Government of India initiative, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Kissan Pakhwada that commenced from July 7 culminated today across Kashmir.

During the fortnight programme, various functions were organized in Kashmir which were aimed to sensitize farmers and orchardists about the benefit of various centrally and state sponsored schemes launched for socio-economic upliftment of farmers from time to time.

Various stalls depicting the achievements of Horticulture, Agriculture, Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and other departments were established. These stalls showcased hi-tech agriculture equipment and tools besides high breed seeds.

Among others, Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Deputy Director Agriculture Central, Chief Agriculture Officer, Srinagar, representatives of all allied Departments, Representatives of PRI’s and Banks were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile a similar conclusive function was also organized in Kupwara district.

It was informed that a target of 1, 18,860 farmer families have been achieved in district Kupwara by the department for getting benefits under various schemes in the district.