Kpar LED launches Smart Products in Srinagar

KPar LED Pvt. Ltd., a part of Kpar Group has launched their new Product line of Smart Products in Srinagar.

In a statement the company said, it launched the devices that convert “your appliances to Smart Appliances which can be controlled from mobile app from anywhere in the world. “ During the product launch, the company demonstrated the working of smart products by converting the Conference hall lightings to Smart lights in Radisson Hotel, Srinagar.

The M.D. of the Company Devkant Parashar stated that they’ve launched the products specifically in Srinagar for the first time because he has a special corner for Srinagar in his heart.

“The company showcased the devices and briefed about the smart features. The V.P. Shrey Sharma presented the devices and highlighted the major points that the products are very affordable, easy to install, no re-wiring is required. Moreover the company has taken care about the user data security and SSL/TLS and 128-bit AES Encryption certificates are used in the products and mobile application. The company also stated that the products are CE compliance certified and gone through all the major testing part,” it said.

The Company is starting the Stage 1 of their Smart Products in which they will be converting the Hotels to Smart Hotels and providing more luxurious features to the Hotel owners and to the guests as well.