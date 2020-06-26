Krishi Bhawan Jammu gets ventilated poly green house

Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today inaugurated newly upgraded Naturally Ventilated Poly Green House (NVPGH) at Krishi Bhawan Talab Tillo.

Agronomist (Vegetable) S. A. S. Reen apprised that the existing structure has been upgraded and fitted with Fan and Pad system to enable raising of vegetable nursery throughout the year.

Fan and Pad cooling System uses heat in the air to evaporate the water from plants and other wetted surfaces which can be used to cool the green house below the outer temperature. Further, it was told that the target of growing 10 lakh seedlings of different vegetables has been set for this year for further distribution to the farmers.

Later, the Principal Secretary took a review meeting of the Agriculture production Department wherein feedback was taken regarding progress of various schemes being implemented by the department including Kissan Credit Cards (KCC), Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Cards (SHCs), Trikuta Mushroom Corridor Project, Preparation of District Agriculture Atlas, Identification of Panchayats for Integrated Farming Adaption and formation of Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmers Produces Organizations (FPOs) etc. He impressed upon the officers to ensure success of Kissan Pakhwada beginning from 7th of July and aiming at to achieve 100% coverage under KCC/ PM Kissan. All events during the Pakhwada should be organized observing strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, he added.

Earlier, he chaired the meeting of Inter-departmental Working Group (IDWG)/ State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension (SMAE-ATMA), Sub Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) and Sub-Mission on Seeds & Planting Material (SMSP) here at Krishi Bhawan Talab Tillo.

The Principal Secretary, on the occasion, called for developing a Kissan App with all type of information including technical guidance, soil health, KCC, Transportation/ marketing and cold storage related facilitation for the farmers. He also stressed on the formulation of effective training and capacity building programme for farmers and officers at SAMETI and SKUAST J and SKUAST K with the involvement of faculty from Agriculture Universities across the country. Further, he directed to fix the accountability of Extension agency to create visible impact in the field.

It was apprised that Seed Replacement Rate (SRR) of 35% for Self Pollinated Crops and 40% for Cross Pollinated Crops has been targeted under the work plan of 2020-21.