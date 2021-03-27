Business, Today's Paper
KSSIA condoles demise of Nazir Ahmad Ahangar

Kashmir Small Scale Industrial Association (KSSIA) Baghi Ali Mardan Khan has expressed deep shock at the sad demise of prominent business leader and President Industrial Estate ZainakoteNazir Ahmad Ahangar.

In a condolence meeting held at the association office under the chairmanship of President KSSIA Syed FazalIllahi, the members remembered services of the departed business leader towards overall welfare and upliftment of industrial enterprises of both his industrial estate and the  valley.

The members appreciated the fact that Nazir Ahmad Ahangar’s leadership and pursuit of excellence equally inspired both his senior and new business leaders.

“The deceased had created his own company  with an enviable reputation for production quality and hi-tech mechanical engineering services that reflected upon the high standards he espoused”, remembered the members.

While conveying heartfelt condolences  to the bereaved family in their time of mourning, KSSIA offered prayers for the eternal peace of the deceased.

