KTA delegation calls on Div Com Kashmir, DC Srinagar

A delegation of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ijaz Asad in which they highlighted various issues which are causing problems to traders.

In a statement the Alliance said that a delegation led by KTA President Ajaz Shahdhar informed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and District Development Commissioner Srinagar about their fears of adverse effects in the valley due to increase of COVID cases.

“Administration should intensify their efforts to implement the SOPs and implement the guidelines,” Shahdhar said.

The delegation informed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir that roads have been damaged due to snowing in winter, as a result of which the traders are facing losses. Referring to the poor condition of footpaths, the delegation claimed that shoppers were reluctant to visit the shops, while shopkeepers were already facing losses due to lack of parking facilities.

The delegation also urged the Div Com to repair the defunct street lights at number of places which has brought an end to evening shopping and creating problems for the tourists particularly those visiting for enjoying spring season in Kashmir.

The delegation also raised issue of frequent closure of national highway, traffic jams in Srinagar, artificial shortage of mutton etc. The delegation said that the Divisional Commissioner assured them that their legitimate demand would be resolved on priority basis.