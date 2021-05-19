KTA demands relief for business fraternity

The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) today demanded a special economic relief package for the traders, industrial units and transporters of J&K UT.

In a statement the Alliance said, “We have been already affected by floods in 2014, revocation of article 370 in 2019 and lockdown in 2020. The backbone of the business fraternity has been already broken by these events in the past. A special economic relief package is the need of the hour in order to save our dying economy.”

Ajaz Shahdhar, KTA president said, “we are doing our bit in every possible way to curb the spread of this deadly virus, by staying at home, let the Government atleast take care of our financial miseries by waiving off interest on business cash credit accounts, commercial transport loans accounts and taxes levied on the commercial transport which has been badly hit in this pandemic.”