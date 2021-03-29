KTA seeks exemption of token tax on re-registration of outside vehicles

Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to give exemption of token tax that is being asked @ 9% on the invoice amount of the vehicles which are registered outside J&K.

As per the statement, the actual roadblock that is stopping the common masses from re-registering their outside vehicles in J&K is huge amount of token tax to be paid again at the time of re-registration despite of the fact that one time token tax has been already paid to the actual registered State/UT.

“Government should only charge a nominal re-registration fee from these vehicles as it used to charge earlier,” said KTA president Ajaz Shahdhar in a statement. He said most of the outside registered vehicles will be re-registered to J&K if the token tax is exempted.

“The government should exempt the token tax so that all outside registered vehicles are re-registered at the earliest,” he said.