KTMF seeks immediate revival of economy

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation has urged government to immediately intervene so that Kashmir’s falling economy is set on path of revival and transformation.

In a statement, KTMF said a delegation led by President Yaseen Ahmad Khan and General Secretary Bashir Ahmad Kongposh with other members from Srinagar and districts met advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan and sought government’s intervention in reviving the ailing economy of Kashmir.

“Kashmir’s economy has suffered massive losses since August 5, 2019 and continues to be impacted by lockdown. It is high time that government intervene by providing succor to traders and manufacturers in terms of slashing of electricity bills, revival of transport sector by allowing the local transporters to operate vehicles in Kashmir,” said Bashir Ahmad Kongposh.