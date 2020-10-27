KTMF seeks renewal of affiliations

Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has urged all affiliated 10 district bodies, tehsil, business, workers organisations and all bazar committees to renew their affiliation with the Federation.

In a statement, it said that executive council of KTMF met under president Muhammad Yaseen Khan for the deliberations and it was unanimously decided to go for an early democratic electoral process.

The statement said the executive council members resolved that all the affiliates should contact KTMF’s central head office at Auqaf Market, Budshah Chowk Srinagar for renewals of their registrations.

Those present in the EC meeting were Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, Muhammad Aslam Mattoo, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Iqbal Trumboo, Reyaz ul Islam Beigh, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Farhan Jan Kitab, Riyaz Ahmad Kachkar, Shameem Hussain, Lateef Ahmad Sofi, Raja Fida Hussain Khan, Ashfaq Ahmad Mahajan, Qazi Tauseef, Master Nazir, Muhammad Abdullah Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Lori, Abdul Qadir Mir, Nazir Ahmad Bazaz, Altaf Hussain Khan Gupkari, Mehrajudin Bhat, Firdous Ahmad Ganie and various representatives.

The statement said the district and tehsil representatives who were present in the meeting included Ajaz Ahmad Sofi of Handwara, Haffez Ullah Bakshi of Kupwara,

Muhammad Ashraf Ganie and Er Tariq Mugloo of Baramulla, Muhammad Shafi of Uri, Hashmat ullah Hashmi of Sopore, Muzaffar Sofi of Narbal, Ghulam Hassan Parra of Ganderbal, Firdous Ahmad of Kangan, Nisar of Pulwama, Mantri of Kakpora, Ashfaq Ahmad Kar of Tral, Muhammad Iqbal Khan of Anantnag, Muhammad Iqbal of Kulgam, Ghulam Nabi Turray of Shopian.

Also representatives from Sumbal, Magam, Kunzar, Pattan, Kangan, Chaar-e Shareef, Pampore and Qazigund were present.