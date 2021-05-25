KTTB joint forum demands inclusion of tour operators in relief package

Kashmir Tourism Trade Bodies (KTTB) joint forum today welcomed the relief package for weaker sections of the society and demanded inclusion of tour operators among the beneficiaries too.

According to a statement issued here, the KTTB said “We do share some joy that just recently Govt announced a relief of around 3 Crores to the weaker section of the Society such as Shikara Wallas, Pony Wallas Etc, indeed a welcome step, but the amount is too meager for them to survive till the next tourism season starts not likely before 2022. However, we regret to inform that the legitimate Tour Operators, numbering around 700 – 800 who are the front runners in promoting destination have been ignored and left at the mercy of God.”

The forum demanded a “Comprehensive bailout package for all Tour Operators, be it Leisure, Adventure or Pilgrimage Operators in the shape of interest waiver for various loans raised by tour operators in different segments like purchase of Tourist Taxis, Adventure Tourism Equipments, Trekking & Camping Equipment, Office Automation, Technology Tools, Power Back-ups, Staff Trainings, Term Loans and Soft Loans to be sanctioned with subsidized rate of interest for next 5 years.”

They also demanded GST waiver for all Tourism products for next two years.