KU hands over job letters to 6 TASL selectees

Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) has handed over job letters to six engineering students from the varsity’s Institute of Technology, Zakura.

The students were earlier selected by the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons—a holding company for the Tata Group—during a campus recruitment drive organised by the CCPC.

Director CCPC Prof Muhammad Shafi distributed the job offer letters to the selected students.

“Out of six selectees, four will be joining Tata Materials Limited in Bangalore and two will be joining TASL in Hyderabad,” he said, thanking the Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad for his continued support to the CCPC’s initiatives.

For the first year, Prof Shafi said the selectees will be GETs (Graduate Engineering Trainees) who will later on join the R&D of the respective organisations.

The TASL recruitment is a result of a pact signed by the varsity with the TASL.

Director IOT Zakura Prof S M A Andrabi, who was present on the occasion, urged the selectees to make best use of the opportunity of working with a top-notch company like TASL to gain both experience and exposure. Consultants at CCPC Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow and HinaKazimi were also present on the occasion.