Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 11:16 PM

KU hands over job letters to 6 TASL selectees

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 11:16 PM

Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) has handed over job letters to six engineering students from the varsity’s Institute of Technology, Zakura.

The students were earlier selected by the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons—a holding company for the Tata Group—during a campus recruitment drive organised by the CCPC.

Trending News

NIF condoles demise

NIT Srinagar hosts virtual extempore competition

Representational Photo

Drug peddler arrested in Anantnag

Greater Kashmir

'War of Words, Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021' | Use your skills to benefit society: Prof Ayub to law students

Director CCPC Prof Muhammad Shafi distributed the job offer letters to the selected students.

“Out of six selectees, four will be joining Tata Materials Limited in Bangalore and two will be joining TASL in Hyderabad,” he said, thanking the Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad for his continued support to the CCPC’s initiatives.

For the first year, Prof Shafi said the selectees will be GETs (Graduate Engineering Trainees) who will later on join the R&D of the respective organisations.

Latest News

Price of eatables skyrocket as authorities fail to implement rate list

Indirect tax revenue up 12 % at Rs 10.71 lakh cr in FY21, exceeds RE

Protest held against existing Geology and Mining Policy in Baramulla

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

J&K witnessed development stagnation: Altaf Bukhari

The TASL recruitment is a result of a pact signed by the varsity with the TASL.

Director IOT Zakura Prof S M A Andrabi, who was present on the occasion, urged the selectees to make best use of the opportunity of working with a top-notch company like TASL to gain both experience and exposure. Consultants at CCPC Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow and HinaKazimi were also present on the occasion.

Related News