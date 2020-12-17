Business, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

KU inks pact to strengthen Industry-Academia linkage

The University of Kashmir on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a New Delhi-based innovations firm to undertake joint student-centric engagement and placement programmes.

In a statement the varsity said that the MoU between KU’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) and Deepmindz Innovations Private Limited (DIPL) New Delhi will lead to industry-driven advanced skilling programmes for students and holding of master-class sessions to help them hone their skills with the larger objective of making them industry-ready.

The two institutions, according to the MoU, have agreed to collaborate on STRIBES, a virtual platform bridging the industry-academia relations for the benefit of students.

The MoU also includes preparation of industry engagement calendar comprising various engagement programmes, including leadership talks, brand story-telling, potential internship projects and exploring incubation and research & development (R&D) opportunities for the students.

It will also facilitate undertaking engagement programmes with industry leaders and business organisations including trade bodies to partner for the activities outlined, while encouraging industry for special placement drives for the students of the partner institution.

The STRIBES will promote the partner educational institution in all its marketing collaterals and announce its collaboration through all channels including digital, social among others.

Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Shafi said the Centre would support STRIBES in structuring incubation, research and development, and internship opportunities for students. Director, DIPL, Faisal Kawoosa, said: “We will be encouraging industry-centric pan-India special placement drives for students of the University of Kashmir.”

Director of KU’s UGC-HRDC, Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who was also present on the occasion, highlighted the role of the Centre and the importance of the industry-academia engagement.

“It’s important in today’s world to foster the culture of academia-industry linkage to ensure upskilling of youth,” he said.

