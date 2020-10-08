KU organises webinar on careers in agri, allied fields

The University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a webinar on promising careers in agriculture and allied fields.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Akbar Masood inaugurated the webinar, organised by the varsity’s prestigious Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC). Prof Masood underscored the importance of agriculture and allied sectors vis-à-vis economy, and complimented the CCPC for organising the webinar on important themes.

Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Shafi highlighted the objectives of the webinar.

“This is our second webinar to expose students to promising careers in various fields, including agriculture and innovations. A lot needs to be done to encourage youth to tap the vast potential of the farm sector,” Prof Shafi said.

Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, SKUAST-K, Prof. Abdul Hameed Hakeem, talked about career opportunities in agriculture, including seed companies, pesticide industries, food processing units, secondary agriculture, and medicinal and aromatic plant sectors.

Dr Bilal Pandow, Consultant CCPC moderated the webinar, while Consultant (training, coaching and tests) at the Centre, Hina Kazmi, presented a vote of thanks.