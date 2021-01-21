KU to launch new Administration Management System soon

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting of top varsity officers to finalise the implementation of the newly-developed Administration Management System (AMS).

According to a statement, the AMS, designed and developed by the varsity’s Directorate of Information Technology and Support System, aims to consolidate data pertaining to employees, departments and positions, while facilitating online submission of proposals and approvals thereof.

The AMS, Prof Talat said, was the need of the hour to further boost the efficiency of the university system. “The more we facilitate introduction of technology into our systems of governance and functioning, the better the results and outcome would be,” he said, asserting that the AMS modules include HR Management, Leave, Budget, Salary, Attendance and e-Notes.

The Vice-Chancellor directed early processing and import of data from various administrative and academic sources into the AMS to enable its timely implementation. Currently, the data from sources like salary, budget and DIQA has already been processed and imported into AMS. The Directorate of IT and SS has also developed the KU Accounts Management System