KU V-C inaugurates varsity's new vocational training hub

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Thursday inaugurated a new vocational training hub—DDU Kaushal Kendra—in the varsity to boost skill development of students in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra is sponsored by the University Grants Commission to enable knowledge acquisition and upskilling and reskilling of individuals to make them ready for the future jobs.

Presently, two separate B.Voc degrees in Automotive Technology and Electronic Media are being offered at the DDU Kausal Kendra, while two more programmes are in the pipeline.

Asserting that skills hold the key for youth to enter the future job market, Prof Talat said universities will have to take a lead in creating institutional mechanisms to train youth in skills of the future.

Referring to a World Economic Forum’s Future of the Jobs report, he said while current employees would need reskilling in a big way in next few years, it would be impossible for institutions to avoid skill development of youth in areas of the future, including problem-solving, self-management, technology use and development, analytical thinking and innovation.

He said the flagship NEP-2020 lays emphasis on skill development in view of the predicted future scenarios vis-à-vis job market.

He congratulated the DDU Kaushal Kendra team for focusing on vocational training programmes.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who was a guest of honour, said the university has already geared up to meet the objectives of the NEP-2020 in areas of academics, research, vocational and extension education.

He said platforms like DDU Kaushal Kendra can go a long way in facilitating skill development of students in accordance with the requirements of the Industry in future.

Dean College Development Council Prof GM Sangmi and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who were also guests of honour, underscored the importance of skill development of youth and the support systems and institutional frameworks required for the future-driven upskilling and reskilling programmes.

Director DDU Kaushal Kendra Dr G H Mir gave a brief of the extension and vocational training initiatives being undertaken there, even as he outlined the future plans of the DDU Kausal Kendra.

Altaf Hussain, Extension Education Officer, coordinated the programme along with the DDU Kausal Kendra team of teachers and staff.