Kulgam tops in making timely wage payment under MGNREGA

District Kulgam has topped the list of best performing districts in terms of making the timely wage payments under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a scheme billed as the life line for working poor in rural areas.

According to National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS), which was put in place to ensure the timely payment of wages under MGNREGA, Kulgam district has made the highest payments in Jammu and Kashmir followed by Kishtwar and Pulwama.

An official told Greater Kashmir here that the district has released a wage amount of Rs 42 crore during the current fiscal year.

“It is about 63.1 percent, which is the highest among all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir”, said the official.

He said that after Kulgam, district Kishtwar has made around 59.5 percent payment while Pulwama made a payment of 43.7 percent.

Giving details, the official said that at least 2531 works under the MGNREGA were under execution in the district while 1980 works had been completed.

He added that there were around 50778 MGNREGA job holders in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Kulgam Mohammad Imran Khan told Greater Kashmir that they made it a top priority to ensure the payment on the prescribed time period.