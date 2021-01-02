Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 11:54 PM

Kupwara CSs record 31.48% increase in business

Representational Pic

The Cooperative Societies (CSs) of Kupwara have registered a business of Rs 7.14 Crore during 2020, as compared to last years business of Rs 5.43 Crore, thereby recording an increase of 31.48 percent.

This information was made public during a departmental meeting chaired by Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Muzaffar Ahmad Mirza to review the progress of cooperative societies in the district.

The meeting was informed that the 43 Cooperative Societies, registered in the district, recorded a business of Rs 7.14 Crore from January 2020 to December 2020.

Giving details, it was informed that the Consumer Cooperatives recorded Rs 4.30 Crore business besides selling 21198 quintals of fertilizers at the cost of Rs 2.35 Crore, poultry at the cost of Rs 45.52 lakh and dairy at the cost of Rs 3.22 lakhs.

