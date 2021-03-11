KU's 9-day 'homepreneur' prog concludes in Bandipora

A nine-day homepreneur training programme organised by the University of Kashmir at Bandipora concluded on Thursday. According to a statement issued here, the training programme was organised by the Department of Social Work (DoSW) in collaboration with Usha International under its Usha Silai School initiative to empower grassroots women with a set of homepreneur skills to earn a dignified livelihood.

Coordinator DoSW Dr Adil Bashir and senior faculty members from the department, including Dr Shazia Manzoor, attended the valedictory function.

Ten women from different areas of Bandipora were selected for the training programme which enabled them to learn the basics and advanced skills in sewing and stitching with the larger objective of making them effective homepreneurs.

Previously, the DoSW and Usha International have set up Usha Silai Schools in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam areas. “The objective of organising such training programmes is to make women at grassroots self-reliant, independent and earn their livelihood by working from their homes to support their families as well as their own needs,” Dr Adil said.

“These homepreneurs can tomorrow successfully launch their own ventures after training more women in their vicinity. Such training programmes lead them to become self-employed first and then employment-givers in the long run with sustained focus on their ventures,” he said.