KU's CCPC distributes job letters to 24 varsity students hired by healthcare firm

Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counseling (CCPC) Saturday organised an online event to distribute job offer letters among the students hired by a reputed healthcare firm.

According to a statement issued here, twenty four students from the varsity’s Department of Pharmacy were selected by a leading healthcare company (Fortune 500) for their global life sciences projects. All the selected students have to perform their jobs in the work-from-home model for now. The offer letters were sent to the students through e-mail.

Registrar University of Kashmir DrNisar Ahmad Mir e-distributed job offer letters among the selected students.

Congratulating the CCPC officials for its efforts to facilitate campus recruitments, Dr Mir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, spoke about the global scenario of the job markets and the competitiveness involved in securing a job today.

He urged the students to be the brand ambassadors of the university and work hard so that more companies continue to hire more students from the varsity. Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Shafi highlighted the status of campus placements and the future plans of the Centre.

Over 280 students had applied for two types of positions available with the healthcare firm. After a series of online screening tests, 48 students were shortlisted for the interviews and 24 students were finally selected. Present on the occasion, Prof NahidaTabassum, Dean, School of Applied Sciences & Technology said that the efforts of the CCPC team are appreciable especially in these challenging times.

Earlier in the first phase the same company provided job offers to 26 students in the campus hiring. Pertinently, six BE Mechanical Engineering students from the varsity’s Institute of Technology, Zakura were hired by the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons—a holding company for the Tata Group, two weeks ago.

Among other officials present on the occasion were Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow and HinaKazmi, Consultants at CCPC.