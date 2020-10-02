Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
October 3, 2020

KVIC celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) rolled out multiple employment generation activities in Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday.

Under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed electric potter wheels to 100 potter families in Baramulla while also inaugurating the training of artisans in Crewel embroidery and Sozni Embroidery in Ganderbal and Pulwama districts.

He also launched the training of artisans in willow work, a popular local art, in Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir.

KVIC Chairman instructed the local KVIC officials to initiate the process for setting up two SFURTI clusters in Jammu & Kashmir for the embroidery work and for making paper mache, the peculiar Kashmiri handmade paper product.

