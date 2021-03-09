KVK Bandipora distributes nutri-kits of Kharif vegetable among women

KrishiVigyan Kendra, Bandipora organized a function to celebrate International Women’s Day wherein besides providing awareness about the agriculture sector, the women participants were also presented nutri-kits of Kharif vegetable.

In a statement the Kendra said, the Chief Guest of the occasion Professor RaihanaHabibKanth, Chief Scientist/Nodal Officer NISF SKUAST-Kashmir deliberated at length regarding various programmes and schemes of Government of India for empowering women from social, educational, economical, cultural, political and other perspectives. She was of the strong opinion that no country in this world could achieve prosperity, growth and development without empowering women in all sectors of life. An interactive session was also organised for participants and on the occasion nutri-kits of Kharif vegetable seeds as per ICAR directives were given to the participants for establishment of nutri-gardens.