KVK of SKUAST-K receives award

SKUAST Kashmir Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Leh-II, Nyoma was awarded ‘Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Protshahan Puraskar and declared the Best KVK from amongst total of 69 KVKs (Zone-I) of Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, J&K and Ladakh during the 92nd Foundation Day and award ceremony of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

“The exemplary work done in the field of vegetable cultivation, fodder production, animal/sheep husbandry, skill development and women empowerment through extensive outreach initiatives for the last 5 years by Dr M S Kanwar (Head, KVK Nyoma) and his team under the able guidance of Prof, Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor and Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir has now been nationally recognized,” said the statement.

Vice-Chancellor appreciated and congratulated scientists and staff of KVK, Nyoma and KVK, Leh for their wonderful contribution in improving livelihood in remote and difficult areas. The KVK developed and promoted round the year production technology for scores of vegetables including broccoli, Swiss chard, summer squash, cucumber, tomato, water melon and muskmelon, and also launched massive awareness campaigns on health, hygiene and nutrition management in Pashmina goats and yaks, resulting in 24% increase in Pashmina fibre yield and considerable reduction in livestock mortality.

On the occasion, a progressive farm woman, Yangchen Dolma (Palajora) from Saboo village of Leh was also awarded “Jagjivan Ram Abhinav Kisan Puruskar/ Jagjivan Ram Innovative Farmer Award 2019”.