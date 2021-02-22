Labour Commissioner interacts with representatives of Trade Unions on Labour Codes

Labour Commissioner, J&K, Abdul Rashid War today held an interaction with the Presidents and representatives of various Trade Unions regarding finalisation of Labour Codes.

The Labour Commissioner during the interaction discussed various aspects of Labour Codes with the visiting representatives and sought their suggestions as well as grievances.

A.R War informed the stakeholders that the Government of India has introduced four Labour codes aiming to streamline and simplify the country’s existing codes by overlapping 44 labour laws.

The Labour Commissioner further informed them that on central governments pattern, the J&K government has drafted four Labour Codes; Jammu and Kashmir Code on Wages, Rules, 2021, Jammu and Kashmir Code on Industrial Relations Rules, 2021, Jammu and Kashmir Code Social Security Rules,2021 and Jammu and Kashmir Occupational Safety, Heath and Working Conditions Rules, 2021, which are under draft and will be finalized after taking their suggestions as well as other things into consideration.

He highlighted that these codes will ensure growth of Industrial and commercial activities by ensuring harmonious relationship between employer and workers providing statutory cover to the workmen through preventive, conciliatory, adjudicatory, punitive action and promoting welfare activities to alleviate the suffering of the working class.

Later, the Labour Commissioner also met various deputations of workers and employees who raised several issues related to employees welfare. He took immediate notice of certain grievances and passed on spot directions for their redressal.