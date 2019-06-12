Lassipora industrialists demand full-fledged GM for DIC Pulwama

As the District Industries Centre (DIC), Pulwama remains headless for more than a year, Unit holders at Industrial Growth Centre, Lassipora and other places in the district are finding it difficult to get their routine work done and demanded immediate placement of a full-fledged general manager at the centre.

The unit holders at IGC said that the GM of DIC, Pulwama was transferred in May 2018 without a replacement. Later on the project manager at the centre was made in charge of DIC. However, last month the charge of DIC was given to ADC, Pulwama. “Charge of GM Pulwama has been handed over to ADC, Pulwama as an additional charge last month and since then we haven’t witnessed his presence at the designated office at DIC, Pulwama,” read a statement issued by the Industrialists Association, Lassipora.

“Unit holders have to wait for much longer time sometime for whole long day because ADC on additional charges as GM is not able to show his presence at DIC office and most of the unit holders need to go to his office at DC office Pulwama to get their work done or documents signed,” said Mohammad Muzaffer, Senior Vice President FCIK, according to a statement.

He said non-availability of the key officer, who is responsible for the majority of the decision at the DIC, is adversely affecting the people who are in the process of opening the new units. Besides it deflates the government’s ease of doing business initiative balloon, as industrialists are not able to complete different official procedures and process their wok, he added.

“Government should understand that J&K biggest industrial estate IGC Lassipora falls in district Pulwama and DIC Pulwama is one of the busiest offices among all the centres. So we urge government to understand the intensity of workload and appoint a full-fledged GM within no time,” said Bashir Ahmad, caretaker president of IGC, Lassipora.