Lazeez, a new multi-cuisine restaurant and open air café was thrown open at Boulevard Road here.

A statement said, founded by Zulfiqar Basu, the owner of Royal Comfort Regency, Lazeez offers a collection of wide diverse in space -a dining room with a capacity of 80 covers decorated with polished wood and ornate Kashmiri art craft plus an open air café of 20 covers offers beverages and delicacies around the world.