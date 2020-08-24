Legal Metrology penalizes retailers

Department of Legal Metrology Srinagar unit on Monday claimed to have booked and penalized 26 drug stores/departmental stores/retailers in the current financial year 2020-21 for over-charging/labeling norms.

According to statement by deputy controller (enforcement), a penal sum of over Rs 50,000 was collected from the defaulters.

“The quality standards of face-masks is monitored by Drug Control organization and the labeling norms on the pre-packaged face-masks is within the mandate of Legal Metrology Department. The consumers are informed to buy only those pre-packaged face-masks which carry all the mandatory declarations such as MRP, Customer-Care details, Manufacturer/Packer details, month and year of manufacture etc.

“In case of inadequate labeling on the pre-packed face-masks, the department may be contacted on 0194-2490390 during office hours for appropriate legal action. Consumers are also informed to insist for cash-memo from drug stores/ retailers while buying face-masks.”