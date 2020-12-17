LG addresses CII Partnership Summit-2020

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today called for unlocking the potential of Jammu Kashmir in a multi-dimensional fashion, through systemic interventions at the individual and community level. The purpose of such interventions is to effectively support and encourage young individuals to achieve their true potential, he said.

The Lt Governor was addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit-2020 organized through virtual mode.

During his address, the Lt Governor underscored the significance of the Summit and observed that the theme – ‘Partnership for Lives, Livelihood & Growth’ is very important for two reasons- First, we have to realize that a country cannot exist as an island, and, secondly, each and every sector of our economy is interwoven.

To revive economic growth, we need to act innovatively and at a pace faster than pre-COVID era. Each and every sector of our economic wheel is interdependent on one another just like the countries in a globalized world are deeply connected for economic cooperation and speeding up industrial growth while improving living conditions for their own people, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor congratulated CII on its 125th anniversary and commended the organization for doing a great job for growing new business and being the voice of change and leadership for existing ones.

The Lt Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir, the crown jewel of India possesses great growth potential having talented young English-speaking population, coupled with established supply chains, ease of doing business, single-window clearances, competitive regulatory and policy landscapes assured part insurance covers, and rich natural resources.

“We’re open for business. And we’re set for growth, which is sustainable and builds businesses with purpose. Come and partner with us! And enrich this partnership summit with your ideas and your inputs” remarked the Lt Governor.

“I want to see industry, jobs, skilled workforce, modern villages, and world-class infrastructure walk hand-in-hand together in Jammu Kashmir in 2021. We will therefore do our utmost to ensure prosperous development of this Union Territory with your support. In order to attain this goal, I promise to work with you on the necessary interventions. We’re planning to host the J&K Global investor’s Summit soon and CII is the partner organization for it as well”, said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting major initiatives taken by the UT Government, the Lt Governor said that the present dispensation, supported by the best team of officers, has taken over 150 new initiatives and reforms in under 100 days.

While speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor informed that J&K has more than 07 lakh Micro and around 03 thousand Small Industries. Like any other sector, this sector too has an important role in providing employment opportunities. We are addressing twin issues of investment and improving productivity levels. We have committed lot of resources and implemented 20-point reforms to ensure there is a permanent shoring up in productivity, he maintained.

It is my aim to create a stable policy and regulatory ecosystem for businesses so that they can build for scale and create a thriving startup ecosystem in J&K UT, said the Lt Governor.