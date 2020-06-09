Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 3:48 AM

LG condemns killing

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday expressed anguish over the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti.

Terming the killing as cowardly act, the LG said those behind the killing were the enemies of humanity. “The attack on any public representative is the attack on the democratic setup,” he said.

The LG directed the authorities to spare no efforts in bringing the culprits to justice. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the LG conveyed condolences on the demise of former Union Minister, Arjun Charan Sethi.

In his message, the LG described the former Minister as a widely respected public figure who would always be remembered for his service to the country.

He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

