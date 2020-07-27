LG dedicates 49 PDD projects to public

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, dedicated to public different infrastructure development projects of Power Development Department executed under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes like DDUGJY, IPDS, PMDP Urban & PMDP Rural, in presence of Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Yasha Mudgal, Managing Director, JPDCL; Chief Engineers and other senior officers.

The inaugurated projects primarily included capacity addition at 33/11 KV level by way of construction of new 33/11 KV Sub Stations, Capacity enhancement of existing 33/11 KV sub stations either by way of installation of additional power transformers or by augmentation of existing Power transformer.

In the beginning, the Lt Governor dedicated to public the Underground Cabling work at Patnitop tourist spot. The e-inauguration of the project was done from Raj Bhawan and simultaneously at Patnitop in presence of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, officers of District Administration and JPDCL, the executing agency of the project. The work was executed at a cost of Rs 12.58 Cr under PMDP Rural project which included augmentation of existing 33/11 KVA sub station Patnitop from 3.15 to 6.3 MVA thereby increasing its capacity by 3.15 MVA, Conversion of Overhead 11 KV & LT network to underground cabling at tourist spot, installation of latest technology Ring Main Units for 11 KV network for reliable power supply, Installation of package Sub Stations & LT Feeder Pillars for providing service connections to consumers.

In addition, the Lt Governor dedicated to public a new 2×10 MVA Sub Station constructed at Birpur (Industrial complex Bari Brahmna) at a cost of Rs 4.6 Cr by RECPDCL under PMDP Urban. With the addition of 20 MVA capacity in the industrial area, many new industrial units shall be benefitted and at the same time existing 33/11 KV Sub station which has become overloaded, shall be relieved of extra load.

10 Additional power transformers of different capacities at 10 locations of 10 MVA each like Kartholi, Greater Kailash, Bari Brahmna, Sidhra, Sunderpur, New Secretariat, Suhagpur, Jourian, Mareen and Katra were also inaugurated and dedicated to the public by the Lt Governor. All these additional transformers have been installed at a cost of Rs 18.38 Cr. and capacity increase at 33/11 KV level has been 100 MVA. It shall benefit a population of approximately 18000 people in districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi.

The Lt Governor also dedicated to public, capacity enhancement of 37 Sub Stations by way of augmenting the existing power transformer by higher capacity transformers thereby capacity addition of 45.6 MVA at a cost of Rs 130.2 Cr. It shall benefit about 9500 consumers of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Doda and Poonch districts.

Further, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone of seven new projects in district Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu; which are construction of 33/11 KV new sub stations at Manorgala, Tata Pani and Shahdara Sharief of Rajouri District, Hari Marhote and Kunian of Poonch District, Katal Batal and RBI Chowk of Jammu district. These seven substations are being executed at the cost of Rs 17.3 Cr which shall add 38.9 MVA at 33/11 KV level and shall benefit about 6500 domestic and commercial installations.