LG interacts with KCCI representatives

Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha today interacted with the representatives of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here at the Raj Bhavan auditorium to get the first hand appraisal of the issues and problems of the business community.

According to official statement, to provide succour to the problems being faced by the traders, the Lt Governor announced a Committee headed by Advisor to the Lt Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, consisting of Financial Commissioner, Finance department; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Secretary, Tourism and Chairman, J&K Bank. The Committee would work out modalities for the economic revival and propose measures for extending the much needed support to the business community; and will submit its report to the Lt Governor by 1st of September, 2020, so that necessary measures can be initiated in the right direction.

Taking cognizance of the demands raised by various members of the umbrella body to extend the benefits under the Power Amnesty Scheme, the Lt Governor issued on-spot directions to extend the last date for availing of benefits under Power Amnesty Scheme upto 30th September, 2020.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor said that Trade and Industries are the major impact sectors for the economic development of any region and more effective measures are on cards to develop a conducive environment for the development and growth of industrial and business sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the concerned officers to devise an institutional mechanism for taking onboard all stakeholders while formulating policies and other related issues, besides taking a fresh holistic review, after examining stakeholder concerns, in respect of Policy/Guidelines for Registration, Renewal/Operation of House Boats.

The members of the delegation of KCCI led by its President, Sheikh AshiqHussain apprised the Lt Governor about a range of concerning issues of the prominent business sectors including Industries, Hospitality, Handicrafts sector, Houseboats, Tourism, Private Schools, Apple Cold Storage, Young Entrepreneurs etc.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance department; Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce department; R. K. Chhibber, Chairman, J&K Bank, besides senior officers were present.