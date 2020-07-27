LG Murmu for organic farming policy

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu visited the Main University campus at Chatha today.

The Lt Governor, who was accompanied by the First Lady Dr. Smita Murmu, inaugurated the new infrastructural blocks including building of Ujala PG Girls Hostel, Residential Quarters for Teaching staff and a Bed side Oxygen facility established at the University Health Centre in view of Covid-19 Pandemic. The First Lady went around the newly constructed Girls Hostel and inspected facilities therein, followed by planting of a sapling in the lawn of the PG Girls Hostel.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the efforts of the University for creating new infrastructure facilities at Chatha campus. He further advised for strengthening University’s internet/intranet facilities for smooth adoption of virtual learning to negate the effect of COVID-19 on education. He called for establishment of area specific Food Processing Zones in J&K and advised the university to draft an organic farming policy for boosting organic production in the UT. While unveiling the books entitled ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Aatmnirbhar Kisan’, ‘Package of Practices for vegetable and kharif crops’, ‘Poultry Production & Management’, ‘Direct Seeded Rice: A RCT’, ‘Advances in Weed Management’, ‘Agroadvisories for farm operations’, ‘Fundamentals of Entomology’ and ‘Insect ecology & IPM’, the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of scientists to continue their good work under pandemic. A mobile app ‘Vet values’ for effective identification of milch animals was also launched.

The Lt Governor outlined the need for seamless and sustained transfer of applied research, tangible strategies and solutions to the farming community for facilitating the rapid growth in the agriculture and its allied sectors for improving per hectare productivity in the region and bringing it at par with the national standards. He also called for evolving an Organic Farming Policy and emphasised on the role of diversification through underutilized fruit crops, medicinal and aromatic plants, bamboo and alternative agriculture for increasing the productivity and profitability of farmers of the Kandi areas of Jammu region.