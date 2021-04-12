LG Sinha inaugurates Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training Jammu

To Promote Invention, Innovation, and Incubation under the mentorship of industry pioneers and strengthen the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and skill development through Industry-Academia partnerships, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha today inaugurated the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) at Government Polytechnic, BikramChowk established at a cost of Rs 181.56 crore.

Congratulating the officials of CIIIT Jammu and TATA technologies, the Lt Governor said that the promise that was made by him on 7th December last year, during the inauguration of CIIIT Baramulla for speedy completion of the Jammu centre, has been fulfilled.

“With the completion of this centre now, the youth of Jammu division will also get training as per the new technologies for upscaling of their skill sets. It has come at a time when the dynamics of industry requirements are changing rapidly due to continuous advancements being made in today’s global technological era”, he added

The Lt Governor said that the pace with which human power and technology is changing, it is very difficult to put in words. According to a data, every month 10 innovations are happening in the world which changes the requirements of Market. Today, engineering graduates also have to upgrade their skill sets according to the need of Market, and it is very important in industrial sector of the post covid world.

All these changes the world is undergoing are possible because of the fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). The ways of traditional manufacturing are moving towards digital transformation in which intelligent robots, Drone, Sensors, 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence play an important role. The basis of Industry 4.0 is cyber and physical production system, where real and virtual worlds are merged and work together, he continued.

The Lt Governor said that during 2019-20, an investment of Rs 28,36,661crore was done in the Manufacturing sector and under campaigns of Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is estimated that in the coming four years a total of 100 million new jobs would be created in the manufacturing sector alone which would amount to 25 % of the GDP share.

The new Industrial Scheme of Rs 28,400 crore approved by Prime Minister for J&K UT has been formulated with utmost attention to attract as many Industries as possible. This scheme will take industrial development to block-level in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

Citing the report of the Global Innovation Index 2020, the Lt Governor said that India with strong start-up eco system is third in the world after the US and England. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our country has emerged as a big hub of start-ups. 70 start-ups have started in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Giving examples of success stories the Lt Governor made a mentioned of Akash, an alumnus of Sri Mata Vaishno Devi University who has started a company to make fuel-saving innovative products in the automobile sector with his friends. He also spoke about Vivek of Jammu who has started a company to design new types of workplaces and Ashaq of Srinagar who is working on the Robo drone.

The Lt Governor noted that CIIIT Jammu would offer 18 certified courses through its 9 competency centres in Innovation Design & Incubation; Product verification and Analysis; Product Lifecycle; Value Engineering and Benchmarking, Autonomous Connected Electrifies; Mechatronics & IOT; Digital Manufacturing, Manufacturing execution System; and Advance Manufacturing Engineering which are vital areas to produce design engineers, product engineers.

It will help to create a large talent pool that will not only get jobs in the automotive industry, aerospace industry, manufacturing industry, electronics, and oil & gas industry but could also start their own start-ups, he observed.

With our local talent pool, we will make a modern and self-sufficient Jammu and Kashmir, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that in the post-Covid era, new inventions and new innovations for the industry and market will emerge from Jammu and Kashmir. With training in digital technologies, our youth will help to strengthen system in service sectors like banks and post offices.