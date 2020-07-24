LG unveils policy for establishment of Cattle Feed Processing Units in JK

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today unveiled a comprehensive policy and guidelines for establishment of Cattle Feed Processing Units and Fodder Development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The guidelines specify incentives and subsidy that will be available for establishment of Cattle Feed Processing Units and Fodder Development.

Complimenting the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department for bringing out this comprehensive policy, the Lt Governor underscored the need of a vibrant Cattle Feed Processing Unit as well as Fodder Development Industry which is a basic requirement for flourishing dairy and dairy products industry.

Giving details of the scheme, Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department informed that the incentives and subsidy will be available for establishment of Commercial Cattle Feed Plant, Nano-Small Cattle Feed Plant, Silage Making Unit, Fodder Block Making Unit, Feed Block Making Unit, Mini Tractors to dairy farmers, Fodder Harvesters, Chaff Cutters as well as Bore Wells for the Units.

In all eligible components, 50% subsidy will be provided subject to specified ceiling under various Heads.

Any individual or group of individuals, Dairy Farmers, Milk Processing Unit Holders, Milk Federations, Self Help Groups, Dairy Cooperative Societies, and Farmers Producers Organisations can avail of the benefits of the Scheme. However, efforts will be made to cover a minimum 20% SCT/ST and 10% women beneficiaries under the scheme, he added.

The beneficiaries will be free to purchase equipments of their choice from any registered company or authorized dealers or manufacturer within or outside J&K in accordance with minimum standard Government approved specifications. Further, the case of incentives will be decided within 30 days after required documentations. Release of subsidy will be only through DBT, it was informed.

Choudhary further informed that the Lt Governor has repeatedly given importance to a robust rural economy based on agriculture and allied sectors. This policy is another step to fulfil the directions of the Lt Governor to facilitate rapid growth of dairy and dairy based sector by way of production of key inputs like fodder within the territory of J&K.