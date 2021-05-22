LMD books 63 erring traders, recovers fine of Rs 1.25 lakh

Intensifying market inspections, the field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) booked 63 erring traders and has also recovered a fine of Rs 1,25,300 from them for violating Legal Metrology Laws across Kashmir in past 7- days.

During the market inspection, it was found that the drug stores were found offering for sale the Face-Masks and sanitisers which were without adequate labelling. Moreover, the department received a number of complaints of overcharging on edible oil.

In one instance, a consumer was charged Rs. 880/- for a 5 kg edible oil pack when MRP printed on the label of the pack was only Rs. 770/- The case was registered against the retailer and a penal sum of Rs. 5000/- was slapped on him for the over-charging. Under Legal Metrology Laws, it is an offence to charge more than MRP printed on the pre-packaged commodities.

It is worth-mentioning here that the Govt. is not fixing prices of edible-oils in the UT of J&K.

However, in case a trader charges more than MRP printed on the label of the product by the manufacturer, the department may be contacted on the toll-free No. 1800-180-7114 during office hours.