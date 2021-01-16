LMD books 68 erring traders

The field executives of the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) today booked 68 erring traders and recovered a penal sum of Rs 70600 from them for violating various Legal Metrology Laws.

The violators were fined and booked during 1521 market inspections to detect the violations.The violators were mainly vegetable sellers/mutton sellers/Kiryana sellers etc.

It was given out that the department had also received 31 complaints of which 13 were pertaining to the department. The consumers are informed to lodge the genuine comp

Meanwhile, the consumers are informed to lodge genuine complaints on the toll free No. 1800-180-7114 or on the office landline 0194-2490390 during office hours.