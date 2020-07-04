LMD imposes fine during inspections

Business, Today's Paper
The field executives of the Legal Metrology Department conducted 1883 market inspections during the month of June and booked 174 erring traders for violating Legal Metrology Laws and collected a penal sum of Rs 2.75 lac from the defaulters of the Valley.

According to statement, the erring traders include 8 home- delivery boys of cooking gas distributors who were found indulging in over-charging on refill gas cylinders. An amount of Rs 11500 was slapped as fine on the home-delivery boys for this offence.

