LMD recovers Rs 1 lakh fine from erring manufacturer

Legal Metrology Department Rajouri today imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a manufacturer of winter beddings/furnishings for launching and promoting non-standard products in the market, violating Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules and promoting unfair trade practices by way of falsely showing higher pricing of products by MRP stickers and selling the same products on pretext of heavy discounts on purchases.

The Assistant Controller LMD Poonch-Rajouri, Kewal Krishan said that a case was registered against the company after a routine Departmental inspection team detected that some of the combo packages of blankets/pillows/quilts etc. were offered to sale on discounts which in fact was without any declaration of Maximum Retail Price and customer care number. In this modus operandi, individual MRP stickers along with bold and shining Warranty declarations were pasted on these products to lure consumer to buy these products on discounts upto 70%.

On observing this practice, the department collected information about the suppliers of these products and GST bills were collected from distributor and ultimately the manufacturer was traced and taken to task by serving legal notice for grossly violating law by not printing MRP, customer care number etc. and also allowing retailers in the open market adopting anti-consumer practices in various forms and manifestations including the use of stickers to declare higher MRP and promote sale by falsely showing heavy discounts on purchases at retailers end. The defaulting company admitted to the lapses and requested department for compounding of the offence. The Assistant Controller, in exercise of the power under section 48 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, compounded the case and realized an amount of Rs.1lakh into the Govt. exchequer.

As per the LMD, Customer care contact details on every product are requirement under law and in fact are essential as these empower Consumers to seek enquiry from manufacturer about the quality, potency, price etc. of the products. The Assistant Controller appealed that the public should satisfy themselves about the products they buy, and seek invoices and bills on all purchases. In case Consumers detect any product lacking mandatory declarations such as MRP Rs. (inclusive of all taxes), Net Content, Month/year of packing, complete address of manufacturer/ packer, customer care number and e mail id etc, they should inform the department as a responsible citizen.