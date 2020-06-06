Locust threat: Officers asked to remain vigilant

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today asked officers to remain vigilant against any outburst of locust threat.

A statement said he urged people to contact field functionary or any agriculture officer if locust swarm is spotted anywhere in the field to save crops from getting damaged.

The Director took a detailed review regarding list of beneficiaries covered under various centrally sponsored schemes CAPEX during the year 2019-20, farm wise list of machinery purchased during last five years and requirement thereof.