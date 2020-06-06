Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 2:54 AM

Locust threat: Officers asked to remain vigilant

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 2:54 AM
Photo by Jammu & Kashmir Information Department

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today asked officers to remain vigilant against any outburst of locust threat.

A statement said he urged people to contact field functionary or any agriculture officer if locust swarm is spotted anywhere in the field to save crops from getting damaged.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Covid19 control room Kashmir sees decline in 'distress calls'

JPDCL employees demand release of ex-gratia relief

First-ever online music concert by Kashmiri artists today

Kashmir hotel industry in dire straits

The Director took a detailed review regarding list of beneficiaries covered under various centrally sponsored schemes CAPEX during the year 2019-20, farm wise list of machinery purchased during last five years and requirement thereof.

Related News