LPG cylinder refill to cost Rs 810 in Srinagar

The field executive of Legal Metrology Department in January 2021 conducted 1312 Inspections during which 161 traders were booked for use of various violations and also directed dealers to abide by the rate of LPG cylinders.

According to the statement, The rate of refill LPG cylinders (Domestic type 14.2Kg) for the month of February 2021 is Rs 810/- for district Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal. For places Baramulla, Pahalgam, Dooru the refill rate of cooking gas is Rs 818.50 and for district Kupwara, it is Rs 827/- The consumers may reach to the department on toll-free number 1800-180-7114 during office hours .