Luminous Power Technologies unveils energy efficient designer fans

Luminous Power Technologies today introduced its biggest series of energy efficient star rated premium designer fans in India.

In a statement the company said that the industry first energy efficient designer fans range will help save ~40% of energy compared to standard ceiling fans. “Fans are responsible for around 25% of the electricity consumption of a household, making its consumption higher than that of other home appliances including ACs and Geysers. These exclusive and biggest ‘Energy Efficient’ series with a 3- and 5-Star rating constitutes 10 premium designer fans that also includes seven designer fans from existing Signature Collection launched by Luminous in 2018,” it said.

Jitendra Agrawal, Senior VP, Luminous Power Technologies,  said “In the light of government’s push for energy conservation, we are happy to launch our range of designer Energy Efficient fans which are smart, modern, energy-efficient and environment friendly. The new range is not only aesthetically appealing but also economical. The newly launched designer fans India can save upto100 MWh electricity every day and more than 100 crores cumulative in electricity cost over the lifetime”

