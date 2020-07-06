Maharashtra hotels allowed to reopen from July 8 with 33% guest curb

Further easing the coronavirus- induced lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday allowed hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.

A government notification, which also covers lodges and guest houses, to this regard was issued here.

The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adheringto social distancing norms and other protocols to avoid spread of the infection.

The governments move comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with various associations of hotels and lodges, and assured them of taking a decision soon on reopening after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The on-going lockdown in the state will be in force till July 31.

Hotels and other entities providing accommodation services, including lodges, guest houses, etc, outside containment zones, allowed to operate with restricted entry.

“These establishments will operate at 33 per cent capacity and on conditions specified, the notification said.

The hotels in shopping malls, however, will not be allowed to reopen.

The government said that these entities, if they are being used as quarantine facilities, will continue to function as such unless the local district/municipal administrations decide otherwise.

Similarly, some part/whole of the balance unused capacity (67 per cent) can also be used for quarantine facility by district/municipal administration, the government said.