Make all govt transactions through electronic mode: Fin Dept

In its circular instructions issued by the Finance Department, Government enjoins upon the Controlling officers/DDOs that all the government transactions shall be made through electronic mode mandatorily without involving any cash transactions except for very small denominations.

Even it has been impressed upon the autonomous bodies/PSUs operating through bank accounts to adhere to digital/DBT payment mode exclusively. This has been ordered to ensure transparency and accountability in transaction of Government business and for streamlining payment systems across the UT, reads the circular.

Moreover in another circular issued by the department it has been said that delay in making due payments to projects is happening only for non-availability of references related to Administrative Approvals (AA) and Technical Sanctions (TS).

It has therefore been enjoined upon all the departments that in future, all tenders should incorporate the reference numbers of Administrative Approvals and Technical Sanctions so that unnecessary delays in payments could be avoided, reads the circular.

The above measures has been taken in addition to a number of already taken IT enabled initiatives such as JKPaySys, BEAMS, PFMS and DBT that has helped in streamlining the government payment systems to a lot of extent.