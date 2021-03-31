Make RT-PCR testing mandatory for incoming tourists : UTF

United Tourism Forum (UTF) – a joint body of travel agents- while expressing concern over rising COVID cases, has urged the administration to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for incoming tourists at all arrival points in Kashmir.

In a press statement, the forum has urged the divisional administration to make RT-PCR testing mandatory at all arrival points such as Srinagar airport and Qazigund in addition to rapid testing at the Srinagar Airport.

“However, no traveler should be allowed to leave the Airport terminal till his report comes negative,” the UTF spokesperson said in a statement.

The UTF spokesperson said that the life of the citizens of Kashmir is the first priority of the tourism stakeholders and tourism comes second.

“We do not want to see the surge in cases where the lives of our citizens are put to threat. We do not want to see Srinagar turns Mumbai due to rise in the cases since the last 10 days, cases have increased from 40 to 400.”

The eight heads of the joint forum (TASK, JKTA, PILTOF, TTIG, DTOAK, TAAI, IATO and ADTOI) prayed for the good health of all the COVID positive patients and appreciate the role played by doctors and paramedics.